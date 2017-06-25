Is Succeeding Really Feasible?
Having a separate jurisdiction over its territory perhaps is one of the biggest issues the world is facing today. In particular, the State of California in the United States is being put to the test for being one of those pushing for secession. The question is, is withdrawing from the Union a good idea for the state? Is it even feasible? Does it have the leverage?
Secession is a subject congesting the U.S. for years now, with the country’s politics figuring in a multiple of discussions just to come up with the best justification as to why such action is good for a certain state.
Secession dates back to the 1800’s, the most famous of which was when eleven southern States declared forming a new union called the Confederate States of America. It lasted prematurely in 1865 after the Confederate was defeated in the Civil War.
With history not backing up the success of a secession, then why are present leaders of the state still struggling their best to make it happen? What is their binding force? Their motive?
I see. The election just ended and they are evidently not pleased with the fresh face sitting on the president’s chair now. We can always give the state leaders the benefit of the doubt. However, the response when the new POTUS Donald Trump took his oath and announced his initial orders and plans, it did not come out really well for most.
To say the least, the Americans are forced to search for nationalism. Setting the feet on the streets to protest what they think is right while thinking of other recourse on how to repulse a ruling they think is not suited for their well-being so to speak.
According to businessinsider.com, these Americans are tempted to replicate what the Europeans are currently doing. We already know about the Brexit. It somewhat served as inspiration, and it just ignited to fire on them to unleash the fight for their rights.
But then again, how feasible is it, really? How close is it to becoming a reality? To tell you honestly, the matter at hand is not just an idea anymore; these people from the Golden State are already taking baby steps to veer away from the rest of the country.
The culture and politics and the parts of this state have obviously been distinctive from the rest. Isn’t it an indication that forming a separate sovereign and centralized government a possible thing? After all, they would not risk taking slow steps if they did not know where they are headed to. It is a process they trust. A journey they believe can bring them to a better life. It may look like a contradiction to the current administration and may appear as a treason of some sorts. But hey, generally speaking, why endure on something you don’t deserve. We all deserve the best. These people are putting up their respective shares because they are up for something they believe would work wonders for them. Doing so would require auctioning away many of the rights of being a U.S. citizen like the best auctioneer in Springfield, MO would auction off some old jewelry.
So is secession really feasible? My answer? Why not?
Ocean Beach news roundup August 24
This week in the Ocean Beach news roundup: blueprint for new housing in Sunset District; pastor pleads innocent to molestation; traffic changes on Ortega Street; Richmond residents give Robin Williams a hand
We can’t link to every story out there. But if you think we missed something, leave a comment here, or tell us on Twitter or Facebook.
- San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Katy Tang has produced a blueprint for the future development of the Sunset District, including adding 1,000 housing units. Its created a buzz among urban planners and the real-estate industry, including some questions about whether its time to increase height and density limits in the neighborhood. Sunset District Blueprint, Socketsite, SF Business Times, SF Housing Action Coalition
- Bike lanes and traffic-calming measures installed on outer Otega Street near library, playground and schools. Streetsblog SF
- Pastor of Richmond District church pleads innocent to molesting girl. Bay City News via KRON-TV, San Mateo Daily Journal
- Are San Francisco neighborhoods changing from practical to precious? People were having the same discussion in 1985. – SF Gate
- New program seeks to spare birds from fatally crashing into windows, and this outer Sunset District resident is among the first to sign up. SF Chronicle
- Sports camp for kids collects thousands of shoes in Sunset District to send to Central America.KGO-TV
- Green Street project between Lands End and Baker Beach aims to improve water quality.Richmond SF Blog
- Richmond District residents gather to remember Robin Williams with a standing ovation in sync with other ovation memorials in SF and nationwide. Richmond SF Blog
Great Highway restrooms close for renovation
Work crews closed public restrooms on the Lower Great Highway Wednesday, installing fencing and portable toilets in preparation for the renovation of the historic buildings.
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is shutting down the City-owned restrooms at the end of Taraval and Judah streets so that it can restore historic features of the 1930 buildings, install new fixtures and make structural improvements. The project also will install foot-washing stations for sandy Ocean Beach visitors, and bring the restrooms into line with Americans with Disabilities Act access standards.
Other work in the renovation project includes new roofs for both restrooms, electrical and plumbing upgrades, and some landscaping. The project is scheduled to wrap up in the spring of 2015.
Funding for the Lower Great Highway restroom renovations comes from the voter-approved Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Bond of 2008, the same bond measure that provided funding for the renovation of local parks and playgrounds including Cabrillo Playground, Fulton Playground, McCopppin Square and Sunset Playground.
Ocean Beach news roundup September 7
This week in the Ocean Beach news roundup: Another chef turnover at Outerlands; Ocean Beach rescues; BART on 19th Avenue?; Parkside homes pass for bargains in SF; from the Sunset to the mind of Mingus
We can’t link to every story out there. But if you think we missed something, leave a comment here, or tell us on Twitter or Facebook.
- Chef drama at the Outer Sunsets Outerlands as Greg Kuzia-Carmel leaves less than four months after the reopening of the newly remodeled and expanded Judah Street restaurant.- SF Gate
- San Francisco firefighters were busy rescuing people from Ocean Beach over the Memorial Day weekend. KTVU-TV, Bay City News via SF Bay
- BART service should expand, but along 19th Avenue, not Geary Boulevard. SF Gate (opinion)
- Richmond District police are on the hunt for speeding drivers. – KTVU-TV
- Want a home in San Francisco for less than $1 million? Try the Parkside, or even the outer Richmond District. SF Gate
- The 100th birthday of Ed Nevin Jr. brought hundreds of well-wishers to the Irish Cultural Center, including Mayor Ed Lee and other San Francisco notables. SF Gate
- Actor Barry Shabaka Henley, with roots in the Sunset District, portrays legendary jazz musician and composer Charles Mingus in new cabaret piece Mingus Remixed, which Henley also wrote.KQED
- Biologist and SFSU student who also runs youth program at California Academy of Sciences wins top honor from CSU system. SFSU
Body pulled from Golden Gate Park lake
The body of an unidentified person was recovered from Mallard Lake in the western part of San Franciscos Golden Gate Park Tuesday morning.
Police responed to the park at 9:55 a.m. after the body was reported by a crew working at the lake, said SFPD Officer Albie Esparza.
The Medical Examiner came over and took over the case, he said.
Esparza said that the Medical Examiners Office had taken over the case and he wouldnt provide many details about the condition of the body or the circumstances under which it was found, but he did say that it was found in the water.
Although police declined to answer most questions and no official report has been made, officers at the scene Tuesday morning at one point could be overheard across the street saying to each other that they didnt immediately notice any obvious signs of trauma to the body, and at another point saying that some of the bodys bones were visible.
The road adjacent to Mallard Lake is one of the busiest in the park, but the area is dense with trees and thick stands of aquatic vegetation grow in the shallow water in the spring and summer.
Workers from the Medical Examiners Office loaded the body, which was wrapped in white cloth, into a van at 11:42 a.m., crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in front of a double-decker tourist bus and other traffic that San Francisco Park Police officers had stopped.
Six minutes later all SFPD and Medical Examiners Office vehicles were gone and a work crew resumed clearing vegetation from the lake.
This isnt the first time a body has been discovered in one of Golden Gate Parks lakes. In 2002 a man was found floating in Stow Lake, and although officials beleive he died of natural causes he still has not been identified.
Robbers snatch necklace in middle of Great Highway
Two robbers stole the jewelry right off a mans neck in the middle of the Great Highway Monday afternoon.
According to San Francisco police, at about 1 p.m. the victim was standing in the median of the Great Highway at Noriega Street in the outer Sunset District. Two men approached him from behind and one of them ripped the gold-colored necklace from his neck.
The two robbers then ran to a nearby SUV and drove south on 48th Avenue.
Police described the suspects only as two men around 25 to 35